100 Years Ago: 1920

Thanksgiving Day, 1920 promises to be very happy in Lewiston and Auburn. There will be nothing spectacular about it – nothing big; nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, memory fails to recall when there ever has been. Some holidays are marked by public gatherings and community of interests; but this one is for the individual family, the individual home.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Pettingill School Brownies of Troop 302 held an investiture at the school recently. Taking part in the investiture were Terri Sweet, Anita Burke, Donna Smith, Donna Sweetser, Cindy Taylor and Pamela Taylor, Andrea Millett, Jamie Lever, April Clark, Amy Nevitt, Claire Buteau, Janis Flynn, Melissa Strong, Joline Jacques, Gisele Patry, Tina Beaudette, Belinda Baker, Carole Taylor, Nancy Hughes and Tina Karahalios. Mrs. Ralph Sweetser is leader assisted by Mrs. Charles Buteau and Mrs. Summer Taylor Jr.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The activity room of the Auburn Towne House is busy every Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. — the time the Sew & Tell group meets. The group makes quilts and during the past year they have made more than $800 from their quilts. The money they earn benefits the Towne House Activity Fund and enables them to purchase items for their home. This past year they bought two swings and two picnic tables with benches for the lawn, The money also allows them to have a free coffee hour monthly. Recently the group donated two of their quilts to Androscoggin Home Health Services to be raffled off.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: