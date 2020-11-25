LEWISTON – Joan H. Bouchard, 67, of Ellis Street, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born in Lewiston, July 16, 1953, the daughter of Alphonse “Leo” and Yvette (LeBlanc) Chinque.

Joan had been employed as an administrative assistant for Androscoggin County EMA before retiring in 2020. Previously she was employed at Pioneer Plastics.

Joan loved cooking especially Rice Krispy squares for the kids. She loved knitting blankets and scarves. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends, whether it be lunch out with friends or preparing a meal for family.

She was predeceased by both her parents and her younger sister, Diane Saucier.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Bouchard of Lewiston, her son, Troy Bouchard and his wife Jill of Litchfield with their children, Preston and Lila; her sister, Sue Labonte of Leeds, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At this time there will be no viewing or memorial.