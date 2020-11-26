Auburn
• Stephen Tardif, 45, 283 Summer St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 8:56 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street.
Androscoggin County
• Elezabeta Romanov, 30, of 22 Sleeper Road, on a warrant charging trafficking in prison contraband, 10:27 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Lewiston St. by Mechanic Falls Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Border Patrol arrests violent sex offender, reunites missing woman with family
-
Business
Black Friday off to a quiet start in Maine
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Gadgets So Bad They’re Hilarious!
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley teenager is first full-time firefighter in the town
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Scrappy Chef- Simple Ingredients that Lead to a Delicious Cake!