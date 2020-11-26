Auburn

• Stephen Tardif, 45, 283 Summer St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 8:56 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street.

Androscoggin County

• Elezabeta Romanov, 30, of 22 Sleeper Road, on a warrant charging trafficking in prison contraband, 10:27 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Lewiston St. by Mechanic Falls Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: