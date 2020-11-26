To the Editor:

Many holiday traditions will change this year and the Congregational Church’s Christmas Fair and Tea is one of them. Due to Covid-19 West Parish Congregational Church can not safely open for the Christmas Fair and Tea. The Church will keep the tradition alive with a Christmas Fair in a Bag on December 5 from noon to 2 p.m.

Each festively decorated bag will contain 3 varieties of “cookie walk” cookies, 1 quickbread, a package of special tea goodies, tea and cocoa for two, an additional gift, and decorative napkins. To order a $20.00 bag contact Diane York at [email protected]

Christmas bags may be picked up on Park Street, the side entrance of the church, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. People may drive by and the bag will be delivered. Walk-in’s are welcome. With nice weather, individuals may socially distance and visit with masks.

Christmas music will be playing while driving by the church. Christmas is God’s gift to us. Your friends at West Parish Congregational Church wish you joy and peace. And enjoy the Christmas tree throughout the season.

Jane Chandler

Woodstock

