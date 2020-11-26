LOVELL — The Christmas season is upon us. Advent starts on November 29 – four weeks of waiting and watching. I do hope this year amidst all that has been happening that you have been filled with God’s presence, God’s peace and God’s love.

Down on the farm we have been busy checking and fixing fences, filling barns with hay, generally getting ready for winter. The animals are all growing thick winter coats and I think they are relieved that bug season is over. I wonder what they will have to say on Christmas Eve?

According to legend, Christ’s birth occurred at exactly midnight. Inside the stable, the animals watched in wonder as the new-born babe was lovingly wrapped in swaddling clothes and placed in a manger. Suddenly, God gave voice to the animals and immediately they began to praise God for the miracle they had just seen. This went on for several minutes. Then the shepherds arrived. They had been told by the angels that Christ was born in the stable. The animals again fell silent. I wonder what our animals might have to say?

I find that if you listen carefully, the animals will tell you what is important. Usually it is not with words but with gestures and expressions. Then there is a way I have connected with my barn friends that feels like a heart to heart connection. It is like listening from the inside not just with our ears. I find that this is how I listen for whispers of God. It is a feeling, a sensation and then my mind April 2018 captures the thoughts. Prayer is our expression of our love for God. I invite you all to take time to enter the silence and to pray as we wait and watch for Jesus, the Christ, to come to the stable in Bethlehem under the light of a star.

The LUCC Cabinet has come up with something new and different this year for Christmas card exchange! Instead of our usual Christmas card mailbox in the vestry, we will be using a bulletin board. After Thanksgiving the board at the bottom of the stairs will be decorated and ready for you to tack up your Christmas card to share your holiday greetings with fellow parishioners. It will be fun to see the beautiful cards and watch the collection grow!

The Thrift Shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and the donation shed is open. We are limited to 5 customers at a time and face coverings need to be worn. We continue to receive LOTS of great merchandise. Stop by and see! $2 Bag Sale on the last Wednesday & Saturday of each month Help needed. Please call the church office if you can help- 925-1321.

The Lovell Girl Scouts continue their collection of returnable bottles and cans. Please be sure they are returnable and place them in the receptacles outside at LUCC. Girl Scouting has been given Green Designation now to hold meetings for all ages. For more information contact Linda Libby at 925-3661.

Missions Committee: Many thanks for the generous contributions of frozen meals. If you, or someone you know, is in need of a meal please call the church office. We are happy to help! We continue our ongoing food collection for the local pantries; donations of non-perishable food are always welcome. Donations bins are located in the church vestry.

Most ongoing programs are on hold right now. For more information: call the church office at 925-1321, visit our Facebook page, or e-mail [email protected]

filed under: