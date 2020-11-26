PARIS — This year, more than ever, shopping local for the holidays is the best way to support your community and its small businesses. Avoiding crowds is also key to your family’s health. Check all these boxes – and support a vital town treasure – by bidding on gifts featured in McLaughlin Garden & Homestead’s 2020 online auction. The auction opens to bidding starting Friday morning.

The McLaughlin Garden made the difficult decision to cancel all of its summer events and programs due to the pandemic. The Garden’s gates stayed open throughout the summer but it could not safely host its annual signature events like the Wildflower Celebration, Lilac Festival, Garden Illuminated, and the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular.

Revenue generated from these popular community celebrations is necessary to the Garden’s operations; without that income the non-profit organization is facing a serious budget shortfall as it heads into winter.

This year’s auction is loaded with getaways, outdoor gear, goods for your garden and everything in between. Check out the auction catalog at https://mclaughlingarden.com/2020-catalog/. Bidding starts tomorrow on Black Friday. Shop early, shop local, and bid often.

