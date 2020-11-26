ORONO — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting FREE individualized sessions, Essentials of College Planning, for adults 19 & over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The virtual sessions are being held at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, January 5 at 9:00 & 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 & 2:00 p.m.

Who we are:

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a new career and relevant educational credentials. We provide individualized assistance in career planning, stackable credentials, completion of FAFSA, rehabilitation of defaulted loans, and finding the appropriate funding for your education.

What we do:

Career advising

College planning

Advocacy

Matching participants to funding sources

Applying for Financial aid

Assisting in college application completion

Application fee waivers for qualified adults

Scholarship application completion

As well as… helping you develop a plan for your new future!

The individualized session lasts approximately an hour. Pre-registration is encouraged.

All services provided by MEOC are free of cost. If these times don’t fit your schedule, please contact us to explore your options. All sessions are subject to change. To register or for more information, call: 1-800-281-3703 or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu

filed under: