Erin Reed, executive director of Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston, and Jon Tibbetts of the Lewiston Housing Authority load Thanksgiving meals into the back of Tibbetts’ truck at the center Wednesday. Fifty-two meals were prepared in the Trinity soup kitchen for elderly in need, Reed said. The Housing Authority contacted Reed at the beginning of the pandemic about seniors who could not get out on their own. What started at 20 meals for six days a week increased to 52 meals a day. Tibbetts delivered the Thanksgiving meals of mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, pumpkin pie and deli turkey. The soup kitchen serves lunches to about 55 people six days a week. “There would be a lot of hungry people if it wasn’t for this place,” Cliff Brown said as he waited in line for food. “They are good people here. They take care of you.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Hannaford Supermarket makes many donations to the Trinity Jubilee Center including, including this Thanksgiving cake. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Meals from Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston are marked for Thanksgiving and awaiting delivery by a driver from the Lewiston Housing Authority on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Erin Reed, executive director of Trinity Jubilee Center, brings Thanksgiving meals from the Trinity Jubilee Center to be delivered to elderly residents Wednesday. Jon Tibbetts of the Lewiston Housing Authority did the deliveries of mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, pumpkin pie and deli turkey. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Cliff Brown waits in line for the 11 a.m. meal at the Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston on Wednesday. “There would be a lot of hungry people if it wasn’t for this place,” he said. “They are good people here. They take care of you.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Erin Reed, center, and Angie Snow, far left, deliver donated food to the Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston on Wednesday. Snow of Androscoggin Bank said bank branches throughout Maine had a contest to see which could collect the most donations for food pantries and soup kitchens. Snow said employees from both bank branches in Lewiston voted to donate the food they collected to Trinity. Reed, the executive director at Trinity, said the donations would help the soup kitchen serve lunches to those in need six days per week. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Jon Tibbetts of Lewiston Housing Authority leaves Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston on Wednesday to deliver Thanksgiving meals to elderly residents. The resident services coordinator also picked up food from St. Mary’s Nutrition Center food pantry. Tibbetts delivers meals to elderly residents five days a week. A volunteer delivers food on Saturdays, Tibbetts said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

