(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, November 26
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Chicago State at Illinois

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

FS1 — Bradley at Xavier

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, Fort Myers, Fla.

2 p.m.

BTN — Nevada (Reno) at Nebraska

FS1 — La Salle at St. John’s

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph’s, Fort Myers, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Third-Place Game, Melbourne, Fla.

PAC-12N — Northwest vs. California, Corvallis, Ore.

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Conn.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Championship, Melbourne, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah State

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, First Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.

CBS — Houston at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Stade Rennes, Group Stage (taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Inter Milan, Group Stage (taped)

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles