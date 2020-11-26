|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, November 26
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Chicago State at Illinois
ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
FS1 — Bradley at Xavier
|1:30 p.m.
FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, Fort Myers, Fla.
|2 p.m.
BTN — Nevada (Reno) at Nebraska
FS1 — La Salle at St. John’s
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph’s, Fort Myers, Fla.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Third-Place Game, Melbourne, Fla.
PAC-12N — Northwest vs. California, Corvallis, Ore.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Conn.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Championship, Melbourne, Fla.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Utah State
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, First Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)
|5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — Houston at Detroit
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Dallas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Stade Rennes, Group Stage (taped)
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Inter Milan, Group Stage (taped)
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Thursday, November 26
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen talk sidewalks, solid waste
-
The Bethel Citizen
Ionization technology coming to Telstar
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jack H. Hoyt
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard E. Paine