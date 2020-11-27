At Rangeley Fitness Center, we want you to feel at home with friends and family who care about your health and support your wellness goals. But we also want you to have all the tools you need to feel good physically, mentally and emotionally at every stage of your life. We understand that you are entrusting us with your health, and we want to make sure we are making the experience as rewarding as possible.

We know that there is no “one size fits all” approach to well-being. Living your best life requires an integrative approach that includes regular visits to your physician, eating well, exercising, meditating, socializing, and caring for yourself when injured or ill. At Rangeley Health and Wellness, we provide these integrative pathways and want you to know we are here to support you as you explore and access all these roads to wellness.

Our personal training sessions and group fitness classes aim to strengthen your body and your mind. Our trainers will work with you to answer your questions, set goals and, design a program tailored to fit your individual needs. The same goes for our group training classes. Come on in and try a Yoga, Circuit Training or a Water Aerobics class! We also have massage therapy, hot stone massage and wellness services available.

We are working hard to integrate our wellness philosophy beyond the walls at 25 Dallas Hill Road. You will regularly find us on the trails, the waterways, and the roads working with like-minded community organizations to spread our wellness knowledge to those of all ages. In addition, we support our seniors with programs designed to integrate fitness, injury prevention, and socializing, all of which are key to enhancing and ensuring their quality of life.

From newborn to centennials, a health body incorporates physical activity, nutrition, mental stamina and rest. No matter your age, needs, limitations, hesitations, and goals, Rangeley Health and Wellness is here to help you incorporate into your daily activities these essentials for a healthy life! Our support does not start and end at the beginning and end of a class/session. We are always available for advice and will continue to support you throughout this journey of life. For more information, give us a call at 207-864-3055