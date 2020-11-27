Saddleback Mountain will always be a family oriented resort in the western mountains of Maine that believes life is better outside. The Roger Page Ski and Ride School, a PSIA/AASI Member School, is headed by a team who is committed to sharing the fun and joy of skiing and riding at Saddleback with our guests. The signature trails that dip and dive to the skiers’ delight, the extensive learning terrain, and countless hand cut glades are the prized features of our mountain. Our philosophy is that learning only comes when you are having fun and we here at Saddleback strive to make sure FUN is the first part of any lesson or clinic. The Roger Page Ski and Ride School is honoring the heritage of Saddleback and bringing with it the love of learning and having fun in the Maine outdoors.

Saddleback Mountain will always be home to the uphill touring community and we are excited to embrace and expand our side country terrain. Starting this winter season, we will launch our new uphill tours and clinics. Complete with touring ski and snowboard rentals with MDV and Rossignol, we are offering daily sessions with skilled guides to learn and enjoy the sport of uphill travel. Saddleback Uphill Tours and Clinics introduces the vast possibilities of skiing and riding off piste and into the greater Maine outdoors. We firmly believe that life is better outside and we strive to create opportunities for people to live, learn and have fun.

Our goal in the Ski School and Outdoor Programs is to run safely and do it well. During this time of uncertainty, we see it in the Saddleback family’s best interest to limit our staff and guest exposure to potentially harmful environments and provide the safest outdoor programing available in our industry. We get one shot at providing a great product and we think by starting with a manageable program offering we can do just that. Starting slow to guarantee quality and safety with the intention to build gives us the flexibility to adjust to what this season will hold. Children under 6 will need to take a lesson with an adult who will be responsible for the lift riding as well as any other needs the child may have.

We are currently planning seasonal offerings in both touring and ski school programs. When restrictions ease, we fully intend to expand our program offerings.

« Previous

Next »