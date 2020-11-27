100 Years Ago: 1920

Nine inches of snow, nearly an inch of rain and then two inches more of snow was the official dose which Lewiston and Auburn received the first three days of this week. The sun has failed to appear since Saturday, altho it has fought hard once or twice to break thru the sullen clouds. To make up far this lack, old Boreas cut loose and blew from every direction of the compass, so that windscreens on the North bridge wouldn’t have been of much use if we had them.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Caroline Kennedy turns 13 today, With the former president’s daughter for the Thanksgiving holiday at the Kennedy compound on the shore of Nantucket Sound were her mother, Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, stepfather Aristotle Onasis and her brother, John F. Kennedy. Caroline attends Brearley School in New York City, where her mother and stepfather have an apartment. She is enrolled at Miss Porter’s School in Farmingdale, Conn., and probably will go there after graduation from Brearley in five years.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A community tree-lighting ceremony and Christmas craft fair will officially signal the start of the holiday season on Saturday, sponsored by the Lisbon Area Business Association with the cooperation of many community and municipal organizations. Both the Christmas craft fair and the ceremonial tree lighting have become holiday traditions for the greater Lisbon area community. The Christmas craft fair, co-sponsored by the Lisbon High School Student Government, will take place at the Lisbon High School cafeteria. It will feature more than 50 local craft vendors, with items for purchase ranging from tree ornaments to furniture.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

