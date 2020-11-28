LEWISTON – Leo R. Larochelle, 77, of Dyer Road, Lewiston, died Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, at CMMC, after a short illness. He was born in Lewiston on Nov. 28, 1942, son of the late Leo and Lucienne (Sutton) Larochelle. He graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1961. He then went on to earn his master’s degree in civil engineering at UMO, graduating in 1966.

Leo married his true love Claudette Chretien on June 12, 1965, and together they settled to raise their family. Leo worked for the City of Auburn as Director of Public Works and City Engineer. He later was a consultant for the World Bank, and traveled the world to help countries deal with environmental issues.

Leo was a member of Holy Cross Church and Engineers Without Boarders. He was an avid reader and loved history, especially reading about the Civil War. He also enjoyed traveling, music, theater and especially Broadway shows. This love was passed on to his children. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed following the Boston teams.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Claudette of Lewiston, his daughter, Elaine St. George and her husband Jason of Kittery Point, his son, Michael Larochelle and his wife Brenda of North Olmsted, Ohio, his two grandchildren, Elise Larochelle of North Olmsted, Ohio and Connor St. George of Kittery Point. He was predeceased by his sister, Terry Lebel and her husband Fred.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Leo's life by visiting his guest book at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation, Fortin Auburn, Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions we are limited to 50 people in the building at a time and we are asking everyone to please wear a mask.

Funeral services will be private but you are invited to join us on the Fortin Group Facebook page on Tuesday 11 a.m. for Facebook live.