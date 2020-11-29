PERU – Ellena E. “Edie” Porter, 90, of Peru passed peacefully at her daughter’s home on Nov. 26, 2020 with family by her side.

Edie was born Jan. 20, 1930 to Alexander and P. Louise Dragoon in Canton. She moved to Peru when she was 6 and was a lifelong resident. She attended school in Peru where she met the love of her life, Ellery Porter. She often told of memories of chasing him around the playground and knowing, after seeing him the first time, that he was hers. They married when Ellery returned from World War II. We take joy in knowing they were reunited in God’s kingdom just a few days shy of their 74th wedding anniversary.

During her blessed life she worked at Nash’s Store in Dixfield and then settled into her career as a school bus driver for the school in Peru for over 30 years. She was well known as Speedie Edie and many children had fond memories of her kind and loving heart.

Edie enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, painting ceramics, and rug braiding. She was well known for her love of gardening and her vast knowledge of flowers, her favorite being the violet. She traveled the United States extensively with her husband and enjoyed summers at Pine Grove in Canton. Her family, her children, grandchildren and the wayward souls she took into her heart were her greatest joy.

She is survived by her six children, Joyce Hubbard of Venice, Fla., Linda Cox of Peru, Ellery Porter Jr. and his wife Connie of Peru, David Porter of Peru, Jane Olsen of Peru, Susan Burke and her husband Gary of Parkdale, Ore.; her sister Genesta Brown of Buckfield; and 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. In addition, Edie is survived by many nieces, nephews and a bounty of close friends, especially neighbors Bernadette Canwell, Norman DeRoches, Tammy Mawhinney, and Tamera Richard who were a constant in her life.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ellery Porter Sr.; two siblings, Douglas Hutchinson, and Leon Dragoon; sons-in-law, David Emery Cox and Donald Hubbard; and granddaughter, Pamela Cox Fleury.

A Graveside service will be held in the spring at the Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. Arrangements under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., Jay.

A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or to

St. Jude Children’s Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

or online at

﻿www.stjude.org or to:

Servant’s Heart

Food Pantry

98 Main St.

Peru, ME 04290.

Make checks to

Peru Baptist Church,

memo, Food Pantry.

