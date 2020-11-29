AUBURN – Herbert E. McIver, 70, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at home. He was born Oct. 19, 1950 to James and Evelyn (James) McIver.

He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1968. For many years he worked in the roofing and siding business. In 1995 he moved to Orlando, Fla. where he worked in A/C, working for Reliable Services Group until returning to Maine five years ago. Though retired, he worked with his son doing siding as well as siding for family and friends. No matter which job he was working he was a perfectionist.

Herbie was an avid hunter. He got his deer the first day of hunting season this year saying he was getting too old to go out everyday looking for the perfect deer. He was a devoted NASCAR fan never missing a race. He was able to go to several tracks and watch the races in person. He enjoyed watching the races with his best friend and brother-in-law, Tommy Hendricks, in his man cave.

Herbie was a “what you see is what you get” person. He loved life and tried to enjoy each day. With his long white hair and beard he had nicknames: “ZZ Top” “Willie” and “Santa”. He enjoyed a cold Bud Light and a “smoke” at the end of the day.

Herbie’s leaves many memories to be shared with the love of his life, of 30 years, Carol Kyllonen; son, Steven McIver and wife Nonnie, daughters, Buffy Gregory and Amy Forgemie; sister, Marilyn Gargiulo; stepdaughters, Melissa Lipsey (Ron Watts) and Tracy Kyllonen (Billy Oliver), stepsons, Rocky and Ron Kyllonen; granddaughter, Becca Biron, grandsons, Dakota and Daytona McIver, Zacharie Martel, Christopher and Dylon Forgemie, step-grandaughter, Nicole Poulin, stepgrandsons, Matthew Niemi and Alex Ford; great-grandsons, Dominque and Carson Biron, step-great-grandchildren, Bridget Poulin, Brayden Raynor, and Braxton Niemi.

He was predeceased by his parent; brother, Larry; great-grandson, Damien Biron; and step-grandson, Aaron Ford.

At Herbie’s request there will be no services. He requested a celebration of life which will be held in the spring.

Rest in peace my love.