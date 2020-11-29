LEWISTON – Paul J. Bolduc Jr., 82, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Woodlands in Lewiston. He was born in Topsham on Jan. 3, 1938, a son of the late Marie (Veilleux) and Paul J. Bolduc Sr. He grew up in the area and attended local schools.

Paul joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served our country. On Nov. 21, 1964 he married Patricia C. Letourneau and they started a family together. During that time, he worked as a metal fabricator at the business he co-owned, Coastal Metal Fab., until his retirement in 2000.

Paul will always be remembered for his love of golf, music, especially Frank Sinatra, fishing, bowling and spending quality time with his family and loved ones. Paul was well known in his neighborhood for his daily walks with his beloved dog, Petey, and his daily chats with the neighbors. His kind heart, willing to help others in need and sense of humor will be sadly missed by many.

He is survived by his children, Patrick Bolduc and his wife Jenifer, Pamela Chaput, both of Lewiston, Pennie Sands and her husband, Pat of Mechanic Falls. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Chaput and Benjamin Bolduc; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia; his siblings, Leo and Harold Bolduc, Gloria Michaud, Doris Bolduc, Gladys St. Marie and Rita Saucier.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at the funeral home at a later date. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Paul’s memory to the

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter

383 U.S. Route 1 Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074.