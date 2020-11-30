LEWISTON — Geiger, the nation’s largest privately held promotional products distributor, recently presented its quarterly Geiger Star Awards to associates, who have been nominated by fellow associates in recognition of their efforts to work the values of The Geiger Way.

Evan Smith is a web architect in IT. He recently helped with a new client integration using web services that he built to integrate with their new procurement system, demonstrating the Geiger Way values of “Business Achievement” and “Customer Satisfaction.”

Patrick Travers is an account specialist in Farmers’ Almanac and without being asked, he took it upon himself to help the mailroom/sample room process thousands of subscriptions and almanacs that had been pre-ordered and needed to go out in a timely fashion, demonstrating the Geiger Way values of “Customer Satisfaction” and “Process Improvement.”

Stephanie Childs is an administrative support specialist in Office Services. She took over the work of two associates who retired and was able to make so many process improvements that Geiger only needed a part-time person to fill the other role. Furthermore, she also offered to help prepare products for mailings, above and beyond the scope of her position, exemplifying the Geiger Way values of “Customer Satisfaction” and “Process Improvement.”

Wendy Walsh is a programmer analyst in IT and she worked on a very important customer integration as well as many others this year. She continues to take on more challenges with client integrations and is immeasurably valuable in solving issues and helping others, demonstrating the Geiger Way values of “Customer Satisfaction,” “Process Improvement” and “Business Achievement.”

Since COVID-19 hit Maine, the following associates on our Product Safety Team: Kim Beaudin (director of vendor relations), Nat Bullock (product responsibility & global services manager) and David Geiger (general counsel & risk management manager), have all worked tirelessly to keep up with all incoming orders and requests in the limited hours they were allowed to work. Their efforts and willingness to do whatever was necessary is priceless. This hard-working team has most definitely demonstrated the Geiger Way values of “Customer Satisfaction” and “Community Service.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: