Welcome to Question of the Week, a forum for our subscribers to sound off on what they think. Here’s how it works.

Each week, we’ll pose a question to our subscribers and ask them to tell us what’s on their minds. Think of it as a community bulletin, where you can talk with other subscribers and Sun Journal staffers, help shape the coverage you want to see, and chat about the important issues facing our communities right now. To comment, simply sign up for the Talk Platform (create your profile here) and start chatting.

This week, let’s start with you.

We do our best to cover the Central and Western Maine area, and community reporting goes a long way when the community has a say. So, we want to know: How could we cover the community better? What types of questions do you have that haven’t been answered by us yet? What stories should be highlighted but haven’t been? Comment your ideas below.

filed under: