LEWISTON — Androscoggin Bank has secured a $100,000 grant to assist local restaurants and expand a meal delivery initiative organized by Lewiston Housing and Cooking for Community. The bank secured the grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston through their Jobs for New England Recovery Grant program.

Lewiston Housing, Boba’s Restaurant, Sam’s Italian Foods and DaVinci’s have each received $25,000. The restaurants will use the funds to help decrease their individual revenue losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They have also committed to use part of their grant money to reduce food insecurity in their community by participating in this meal delivery program.

Lewiston Housing will use its portion of the grant to continue their program with Cooking for Community that pays local restaurants to prepare hot, nutritious meals that are delivered to residents of Lewiston Housing properties. This new funding will allow Lewiston Housing to serve more than 900 meals through the end of the year.

