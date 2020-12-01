Church to hold innovative Christmas in a Bag

BETHEL — Many holiday traditions will change this year and the West Parish Congregational Church’s Christmas Fair and Tea is one of them. Due to COVID-19, the church cannot safely open for the event, but the church will keep the tradition alive with a Christmas Fair in a Bag from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Each decorated bag will contain three varieties of “cookie walk” cookies, a quickbread, a package of special tea goodies, tea and cocoa for two, an additional gift and decorative napkins. To order a $20 bag, contact Diane York at [email protected]

Christmas bags may be picked up on Park Street, the side entrance of the church. People may drive by and the bag will be delivered. Walk-ins are welcome. With nice weather, individuals may socially distance and visit with masks. Christmas music will be playing.

December activities listed for Legion post

AUBURN — The William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays during December.

December dinners-to-go will include curbside pick-up, with limited seating inside due to social distancing procedures in place. All dinners will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call ahead for orders from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 207-312-8284 or noon to 4 at 207-212-1466.

Saturday, Dec. 5, will feature lasagna, salad and garlic toast and Dec. 12, baked ham, mashed potato, vegetable, salad and rolls.

The post members will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, with an executive committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. The post will be closed on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Due to COVID-19, all activities and openings are subject to change. Follow on Facebook for updates and changes.