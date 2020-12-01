AUBURN – Claire C. Madore, 79, a resident of Roak Block in Auburn for the past 12 years, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. Born in Lewiston on September 13, 1941, she was the daughter of Moise and Lena (Ruel) Pinard. Educated locally, she worked as a payroll clerk for many years. Claire was a client of the Androscoggin Kidney Center for many years. Survivors include two sons, William Allen and Darcy Dubois, a daughter, Debra Allen-Smith, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Health System,

PO Box 7291,

Lewiston, ME 04243.