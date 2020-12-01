LEWISTON – Richard Emile Leclair, 85, of Lewiston, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.He was born on March 14, 1935, the son of the late Jeanette (Poulin) and late Romeo Leclair. Educated in Lewiston, he worked in the shoe shops for 20-plus years where he met the late Muriel Ouellette (Leclair), whom he married Oct. 1, 1960. They were married 55 years until her passing in 2015.He served in the United States Army as a Staff Sgt. He retired proudly from the United States Postal Service after 26 years of service. Richard played drums in various orchestras. Since his wife’s passing, he enjoyed spending time with his children and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, granddaughter and various in-laws.Richard is survived by his eight children and spouses: Denise and Joey Cyr, Monique and Rick LaChapelle, Diane and Mark Squirrell, Doris and Shawn Malia, Rick and Jessica Leclair, Paul Leclair, Marcel and Eryn Leclair and Danny Leclair. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, his in-laws, Leo Ouellette, Paul and Alma Ouellette.Online condolences may be left for Richard’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the Forth Funeral Home in Lewiston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m., followed by interment at St. Peter Cemetery in Lewiston.