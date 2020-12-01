Photos: Heavy rains fill ponds, rivers in Franklin County
Franklin County EMA Director Tim Hardy said he was only aware of one area that was flooded and that was on George Thomas Road, which is not uncommon, and was closed at the bridge on the New Sharon/Chesterville line.
Water rushes over the dam at Walton’s Mill Pond in West Farmington on Tuesday. Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tim Hardy said George Thomas Road on the New Sharon/Chesterville line was closed at the bridge because of a low spot that was flooded. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Water rushes over the dam at Walton’s Mill Pond in West Farmington on Tuesday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Heavy rain raised the level of the Sandy River in Farmington on Monday and Tuesday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal