Water rushes over the dam at Walton’s Mill Pond in West Farmington on Tuesday. Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tim Hardy said George Thomas Road on the New Sharon/Chesterville line was closed at the bridge because of a low spot that was flooded. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

The Sandy River in Farmington was higher than normal but had not flooded the area as of Tuesday afternoon. Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tim Hardy said the George Thomas Road on the New Sharon/Chesterville line was closed at the bridge due to flooding, which he said is not uncommon for that area. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Water rushes over the dam at Walton’s Mill Pond in West Farmington on Tuesday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Heavy rain raised the level of the Sandy River in Farmington on Monday and Tuesday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles