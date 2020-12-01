FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is celebrating the holidays this year by adding a little cash and competition for the best decorated house or business in “Deck the Halls.” For a nominal entrance fee, participants could win extra spending money for the holidays and year-long bragging rights. And if they are already decorating for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Home Challenge (also cash prize and different categories) entrants could win both. The Franklin County Chamber’s Holiday Home Challenge judging will be on Saturday, Dec. 12. Check out their Facebook page for additional details.

United Way’s “Deck the Halls” will give the Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls communities a way to get into the holiday spirit but avoid large gatherings and stay distanced. It will provide United Way with an opportunity to replace a COVID-19 canceled fundraiser and still raise money to continue the positive impacts in the community. Programs/organizations like SeniorsPlus Meals on Wheels, Safe Voices, Literacy Volunteers and others rely on United Way funding.

Visit uwtva.org to register the address (it can be a residence or business; businesses will be judged in a separate category). Th entrance fee is $20, and decorating must be finished by Friday, Dec. 18. Volunteer judges will drive around and vote from Dec. 19-21, and winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Categories include Best Lights, Best Decorations, Best Business and Best Overall, while prizes include $100 for winners in each category and $50 for runner-up, along with bragging rights.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer judge should contact United Way at 207-778-5048. For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit uwtva.org, call the above number or like the organization on Facebook.