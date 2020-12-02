GARDINER — The Gawler Family Band will present a concert of duos via livestream at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, from Johnson Hall. The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link.

The fun-loving, fiddling Gawler Family Band will appear in the form of two duos: Elsie Gawler and Ethan Tischler followed by Edith Gawler and Bennett Konesni bringing joyous toe-tapping music on banjo, guitar, fiddle and cello as well as harmonious singing. They accompany interweaving family harmonies with fiddles, banjo, wooden banjo, cello, guitar, ukulele and piano as well as a few surprises.

Whether they are crooning a poignant ballad or delivering a rollicking fiddle tune, their unique arrangements are especially engaging and often go along with anecdotes of historical or humorous content. Although the Gawlers may be best known for their extensive collection of dance tunes in the Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions, their repertoire may include a gutsy “Sweet Honey in the Rock” a cappella work song, or an amusing ode to everyday life.

Tickets are available by visiting www.johnsonhall.org. Each unique link will be sent out through e-mail by 5 p.m. on the day of the show to ticket holders. The link will be sent to the email associated with the ticket purchase. Each ticket purchased covers a household.

For more information, contact Pam Rideout at [email protected]

