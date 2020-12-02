SOUTH PARIS — The Paris Public Library Board of Trustees recently recognized retiring board member Raymond Glover for his 45 years of service on the board by making him a trustee emeritus.

For many years, Glover has been vice president of the Paris Public Library Association and has been the corporate registered agent with the state for over 25 years. Readily and regularly assisting in a wide range of library programs and events, his skills at the cashbox during the library’s annual used book sales will be especially missed.

Glover joins Jane Gibson and Carolyn Blais as Trustees Emeritus for the Paris Public Library.

His retirement opens a trustee position on the board, which oversees the library and its operations. Anyone who is a resident of Paris, age 18 or older, is invited to apply to join the trustees, who meet in the evening of the third Thursday of the month.

For more information, call the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or email [email protected]