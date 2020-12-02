100 Years Ago: 1920

One of the most successful church fairs ever held under the auspices of the Ladies’ Social Union of the Sixth St. Congregational church, Auburn, was closed last night, and it was reported that more than $400 had been cleared In the sales and suppers of the two-day event.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The holy spirit of Christmas prevails at the Auburn United Methodist Church, following the Hanging of the Greens ceremonies Sunday afternoon and evening. An impressive Nativity scene was created by members of the Junior High Youth Fellowship group working under the direction of Mrs. Katherine DeCoster. Among those working on the project were: Bettina Parker, Debbi Davis. Joanie Deering, Sue Clark, Karen Hall and Sharon Hall. Children and parents met at 4 o’clock to decorate the school rooms and sanctuary. Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Littlefield were co-chairmen of the arrangements, assisted by Mr and Mrs, Norman Levey, Mrs. Maurice Keene, Mr. and Mrs., Quentin Hall, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Hodgdon, Donald Grape, Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Manson, Mrs.and Mrs. Grover Rolerson, Mr. and Mrs. John Luttrell, Mrs. Clifton Rice, Miss Elizabeth Hempstead, Director of Religious Education and Rev, and Mrs. Bullens.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Ugandan clothing, drums, carvings and paintings were displayed at a Poland Community School assembly last Thursday by a Poland resident, Karen Westerman, who spent the last four years in the East African country. She wore a typical Ugandan dress as she told the students and faculty about customs in the nation where she and her husband, Gary were volunteers with the African Community Technical Services. Along with their four children, Hannah, 17, Kearah, 11, Jesse, 14, and Ian, 8, the Westermans assisted in the development of agricultural and forestry projects and in teaching. They are once again living in Poland.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

