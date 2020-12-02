Police are investigating two shootings Wednesday in Westbrook.

No one was injured and the shootings, which took place in different parts of the city, appear to be unrelated, Capt. Steven Goldberg said in a news release.

The first shooting occurred at the Hamlet Coach Trailer Park, 665 Saco St. Police said they are not sure when it happened. A single bullet went through the window of a home at the trailer park. Police did not say whether anyone was inside the home. Detectives said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident.

The second shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Saco and Vivian streets. Several shots were fired into the air, police said. A number of shell casings were recovered, and a canvass of the area determined that no people, residences or vehicles had been struck.

Westbrook police said witnesses told officers that a white SUV may have been involved. The vehicle was last seen traveling inbound toward William Clarke Drive.

No one has been arrested and the motives are not clear, Goldberg said. Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644. Anonymous tips can be left at 591-8117.

