WEST PARIS — The West Fire Department is looking for a few good men. A recent Facebook post asking for new volunteers generated lots of shares and a good bit of interest.

Unfortunately, so far all the respondents to the post have lived outside of the West Paris response area, but Fire Chief Norm St. Pierre did not disregard them. Instead, he sent their contact information to other chiefs with departments within striking distance of the recruits.

All rural fire departments are fighting the same battle of recruitment and retention; St. Pierre knows that a volunteer fire fighter working in another town may still help his own department at some point.

“It’s tough to get people in and retain them. Between work and commitments, they’re busy,” St. Pierre said. “There is a lot to it, especially for small departments. There is a lot of training.”

The term “volunteer” is something of a misnomer. West Paris pays for the training of its firefighting recruits, and each crew member is paid by the hour, with rates starting at $13.50 an hour for adults working in support roles, between $14 and $15.25 for fire fighters and department officers.

“Not everyone needs to be the person going into a burning building,” St. Pierre said. “We need people for different things – they can direct traffic. Some people just want to drive the trucks. A fire fighter needs 85 hours of training to carry a fire pack. To become a firefighter I or II they have to complete up to 247 hours, and they can earn as many as six college credits with Southern Maine Technical College from their certification. “There are plenty of jobs, and we always train to the level our volunteers want to work at.”

St. Pierre started volunteering with the West Paris Fire Department when he was a teenager, back in 1993. He was first nominated and voted as chief five years ago and has served in that role since.

“I was sort of going down the wrong path,” he recalled of the lead-up to becoming a junior firefighter. “The chief at the time took an interest and mentored me, and I’ve had many since then. I’m lucky – I got to learn watching old-school methods of firefighting. It was a lot different back then. Guys would be fighting for their fire pack on calls.”

Those days have gone, as people have aged out or retired and fewer recruits are stepping up to volunteer. All towns are short-handed and scratching for help.

“My son Brandon, who is 17, is our only junior firefighter right now,” St. Pierre said. “And I am very proud of him. He has logged more than 200 call hours this year, one of the most active in the department.”

During his tenure as chief St. Pierre has set a couple of major goals each year to focus on to improve WPFD.

“We’ve standardized all our equipment so everyone uses the same gear. We have enough air packs so that everyone who wants one,” he said. “We’ve worked to improve our response time. We are fortunate that many of the town’s volunteers live close to the station. Most nights we can have a truck ready to go out the door within five minutes.”

Coverage during the day, when volunteers are at work, is a bigger challenge. St. Pierre has hire one person to man the station during 8 am – 4 pm during the week.

Other changes St. Pierre has brought to the department are annualizing key tasks and responsibilities. Any volunteer who requires a physical to do their job is expected to have it done in December to cover the following year. He has designated January as the time when everyone in the department has their equipment fit tested for compliance to state standards.

“Making our responsibilities all done together makes it much easier,” St. Pierre said. “The fire department has things it’s required to do, doing it at once is much more efficient.

“Years ago, West Paris was considered to have the black sheep fire department. We had a lot of things to fix and we’ve made improving it a major priority.”

Among the positions that volunteers may choose:

Driver. Fire truck drivers are exempt from holding a Maine commercial driver’s license, but WPFD provides training on driving all its vehicles.

Pump operator. Volunteers who wish to operate the department’s water tanks will be trained to do so on each of its trucks and will complete a 16-hour operations course.

Fire fighters. There are three levels for volunteers, each requiring its own specific training. Anyone over the age of 40 will be required to have an annual health physical.

Support roles. On calls, a trained crew is needed to hook up and roll up fire hoses, set up ladders and make sure fire fighting equipment is set up and working.

Traffic direction. Any volunteer over the age of 18 can be in charge of directing or detouring road traffic.

“One thing about being a member of your community’s fire department is that even, if a person leaves, they have joined for life,” St. Pierre stressed. “Once a person has earned their badge, they will always have a place with the crew.”

Anyone interested in joining the WPFD should contact St. Pierre at 207-674-2288 for more information. Recruits should be over the age of 16, live within 15 miles and pass a standard background check.

filed under: