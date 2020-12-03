Bethel

At their November 23 meeting, Selectmen approved having Public Works Director, Scott Sumner, put two town vehicles out to bid. One of the vehicles is a 2002 dump truck and the other a 2007 Ford F350.

Sumner is hoping to get $7,000 for the dump truck and $3,500 for the Ford truck. Selectman Pete Southam said the town could advertise both sales in the paper and then decide whether or not to sell the vehicles based on the offers they receive.

Selectmen also approved adopting the municipal recycling reform resolution, “a new statewide effort to reform recycling in Maine by shifting the cost burden away from taxpayers.”

Town Manager Loretta Powers said she spoke with resident Sharon Risley, who at a previous board meeting had complained of a marijuana odor in her Highland Ave subdivision. Risley told Powers that members of the subdivision plan to send a certified letter to the homeowner. Powers said Risley plans to stay in contact with the town.

Selectmen will meet on Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Greenwood

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 5:30, following the selectmen’s meeting, there will be a public hearing on an ordinance regarding road postings.

The revised language in the ordinance now permits year-round posting on roads, if deemed necessary by selectmen.

Roads can currently only be posted during mud season.

In other news, at their Nov. 10 meeting, selectmen appointed Dennis Doyon and Tyler Bennett to the planning board for one-year terms.

Newry

Selectmen approved resident Meredith Harrop to the SAD 44 School Board. Harrop fills the seat vacated by member Bonnie Largess, who resigned last month. Harrop’s term will end in June, 2023.

Their will be a special election on Tuesday, Dec. 8 asking if residents will vote to appoint resident Dave Bartlett to the select board. Bartlett would take over for former Selectman Jim Largess, who resigned last month. Bartlett’s term would expire in June, 2021.

Voting will take place at the town office from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.