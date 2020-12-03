The Coast Guard has suspended its search for three people reportedly aboard a fishing vessel taking on water and are investigating the mayday call as a probable hoax.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard Station Rockland, Air Station Cape Cod and the Maine Marine Patrol spent the morning searching for the three people in the water just south of Spruce Head, but officials say they found no indications of distress or missing people.

The Coast Guard had received a mayday call around 6:35 a.m. Thursday reporting a 42-foot fishing vessel had lost a rudder, was taking on water and was trying to get to to Atwood Lobster Co., according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter.

Within hours, the Coast Guard released audio of the mayday call and asked for help identifying the crew and vessel.

In the call, a man says, “Mayday, mayday, mayday. We lost our rudder and we’re taking on water fast. I just don’t have enough pumps to keep up with it. I’m going to try to get it to Atwood’s….”

Shortly after noon, the Coast Guard announced it had “suspended the search pending further information due to a probable hoax.”

“There are no indications of distress or missing persons in the area,” the Coast Guard said in a Twitter post updating the status of the seach.

@USCGNortheast crews are requesting help identifying the missing fishing vessel and crew. If you have any information, please call (207) 741-5422.

Spruce Head is in Knox County.

This story will be updated.

