If you are looking for the most comfortable place to sit at Responsible Pet Care, you might have to ask Shelley to move.

Shelley has a knack for finding the perfect places to nap. When you enter the shelter you could find her laying in front of the door if the sun is shinning there. She could also be curled up on the visitor’s bench or she may have found one of the beds that the staff leaves out for other cats.

Wherever you find Shelley be sure to stop and say hello. She loves to be greeted with gentle scratches on her head.

Shelley is fifteen years old. She needs a place to retire. If you have a seat to share with her she would love to sit awhile with you and listen to your stories.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

