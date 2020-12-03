REGION — SAD 44 students are learning remotely until Friday following a confirmed positive COVID-19 test at Crescent Park School.

The individual tested positive for the virus on Friday, Nov. 20, but the school did not learn of the results until Monday, Nov. 30.

The infected person was last in school on Thursday, Nov. 19. SAD 44 students’ last day of classes prior to Thanksgiving break was Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Superintendent Dave Murphy told school board members of the positive test at Monday’s meeting. An instant alert message was also sent to parents that same night (Nov. 30), according to Murphy.

As to why there was a 10-day window between the positive test result and relaying information to the district, Murphy simply said it was not communicated to the school in a “timely manner.”

On Monday, CPS Principal Tanya Arsenault and District Nurse Chris Cole notified anyone who was identified as a close contact to the individual.

The school does not know how the person contacted the virus, but Murphy said other school cases in the state have been caused by community transmission.

There are no other known cases of coronavirus in SAD 44 schools at this time.

During the 72-hour shutdown, a “deep” cleaning will be done at each school.