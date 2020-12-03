WEST PARIS — This time of year for many of us is traditionally a drawing together with family and friends – our community. And, while this season will be different, it can still be very special. We just need to see the goodness in different, creative ways. Join us on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. for a little goodness, inspiration, and community. We are observing safety practices of wearing masks and social distancing. We are not singing during the hymns, but we are uplifted by the music of Tom Coolidge.

December 6, this worship service will be led by guest speaker, Maryli Tiemann. Her topic is Health, Hope and Humor. From the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, Maryli returns to share the poetry of some Maine writers, to explore recent research from neurologists, and an opportunity to hum along to some hymns. Hopefully, we can wear our best masks and join in this after Thanksgiving Sunday with gratitude for being together.

December 13, Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights, led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Our culture has traditionally given light and darkness symbolic meanings. Using Hanukkah as a starting point this service will be a consideration of those evolving symbolic meanings.

December 20, This worship service will be led by guest speaker, Cynthia Reedy. Her topic is Season of Joy – A Time of Celebration.

December 24, the West Paris Unitarian Universalist Church will not be holding the annual candlelight service this year due to the pandemic. However, the Norway UU church will offer Christmas Eve, 7:00 p.m. on Zoom, led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson with traditional readings and carols and special music.

December 27, On the Brink led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. We are on the brink of the New Year. As arbitrary as January 1 may be as the designated day to begin again, most of us will be happy to say “goodbye” to 2020. At this service we will reflect on our hope for the New Year as we prepare to enter 2021.

For more information about the church and services, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford at 674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

