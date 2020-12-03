NORWAY — A Christmas Fair will be held Saturday, December 5 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Norway Grange, located at 15 Whitman Street in Norway.
Come join us, have fun and pick up some Christmas Gifts for all. There will be a wide variety of items including jewelry, maple syrup products, honey, Christmas wreaths, quilts, Scentsy, Tupperware, totes made from plastic bags and much more, plus a white elephant table, ticket auction, 50/50, baked goods, and homemade foods.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Horoscope
Cancer: A joint venture looks promising
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 continues battle to keep schools open
-
Dear Abby
Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure
-
Dr. Roach
Steroid rage ruined 17-year marriage
-
Advertiser Democrat
911: Rural fire departments call for help