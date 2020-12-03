Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges with Yogurt Sauce 4-6 servings

Sweet potato wedges are sweet and flavorful on their own. But adding this Cilantro yogurt sauce takes them to a whole new level!

Ingredients:

¾ cup low fat Greek yogurt

2 ha, for drizzling

3 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

Flaky salt, for serving
2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch fresh cilantro, very finely chopped, plus more for serving

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 pounds sweet potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch wedges

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Sriracha, for drizzling

Directions:

1. Mix together the yogurt, garlic, cilantro, 2 tablespoons olive oil, half a teaspoon salt and a few turns of pepper in a medium bowl and set aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Toss the sweet potatoes with the cinnamon, 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt and spread evenly on 2 half-sheet pans lined with parchment. Bake, tossing occasionally, until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes

3.Transfer the sweet potatoes to a serving plate, then dollop with the yogurt (serving any remaining on the side), drizzle with sriracha, and sprinkle on the pine nuts, remaining cilantro, a few turns of pepper and flaky salt and serve.

