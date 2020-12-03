LEWISTON – Richard R. Fillion of Lewiston, 66, died unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2020, at CMMC Lewiston.

Richard enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, watching TV, spending time with his granddaughter and his cat. He has been in a relationship with his life partner, Theresa Chamberland, for 30 years.

He was predeceased by his father, Roger Fillion and brother, Mike Fillion.

He is survived by sister, Marie Barajas, sister, Diane Leblanc, stepdaughter, Meranda Deraps, granddaughter, Allaina, grandson, Isaac, daughter, Danielle, granddaughter, Kaitlyn, grandson, Christian.

A service of remembrance will be held Dec. 8, 2020. The doors will open at 9 a.m., and services will be at 11 a.m., at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home at 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine, 04240.

Attendance will be in accordance to Maine CDC Guidelines. We will also be livestreaming the service on our website where you may also leave your personal condolences at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

