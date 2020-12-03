SWEDEN — On Friday evening, November 20th, three friends from books clubs and walking groups, met at an orchard parking lot to pick up meals prepared by Nicholas Orgo of M.A.N.E. Catering and Event Services of Bridgton. All three women and their husbands are not getting out much during the pandemic but remarked how wonderful it was that Nick had this service allowing them a night off from meal preparation, and the meals are delicious. Becky Thompson of Sweden emailed the others later saying, “We just woofed down our Chef Nick dinner. When we met him in the local parking lot, he said he had just seen Carol and Ted and was expecting the Rothenbergs shortly. Small world. I trust you enjoyed your dinners.” Carol Rothenberg from Waterford responded, “The dinners were indeed delicious!” Carol Madsen also of Waterford, the third woman in the trio remarked, “Nick’s service is a gift to the community. Not only does he prepare delicious yet affordable meals, but he also delivers them to an accessible spot for pickup. During these times, he brings a ray of sunshine to our homes!”

“Nicholas Orgo is one of our younger Rotarians and he has used his skills as a chef and his acumen as a businessman to bring so much to our local Club, ” said Julie Forbes, President of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club. “He, his wife Jessica and daughter Stella have brought a lot of joy to our Rotary Club over the past two years.” When Nick’s catering and events business slowed down in the early days of the pandemic, it didn’t take Nick long to start coming up with creative ways he could make a difference through Rotary and with Rotarians in the community. He has taken on management of Rotary’s sponsored Community Kettles at the Bridgton Community Center (BCC) and practically invented the first Curbside or Car delivery concept in May which the BCC has been using since. Many of the Kettle regulars continue to show up, along with others in the community who’ve never been to the community dinner before, to take advantage of a “home cooked” meal. “During the pandemic,” continued Julie Forbes, “Rotary has been asking for, but not requiring, donations for the dinners. From these donations we have been able to cover our costs and put money into other COVID-related projects, such as supporting the local food pantries. We think it’s been a win-win all around.”

Nick is a Rotarian in heart and in mind. He often expresses his gratitude for the support and friendship he has acquired through Rotary. Additionally, he adds a lot to the talents of the local club. He heads up the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club Public Relations Committee and especially lends his skills to its social media presence. Nick is also on the Board of Directors and has served on several other committees.



When asked what he loves about Rotary, Nick responded, “I just love working with others who want to make a difference in our community. With all of our efforts, talents, and passion, there is nothing we cannot do!”

If you are new to the community and would like to know more about Rotary, feel free to reach out to Nick at NicholasO[email protected].com. He’s happy to speak with perspective members. Our Club area covers the Lake Region communities of Bridgton, Naples, Harrison, Denmark and Sweden, but we are happy to talk to folks from all communities.

In addition to Communities Kettles planned over the next several months, the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club has an active Health & Wellness Project with local food pantries where we meet weekly, primarily at the Harrison Food Bank.

For more information about Rotary and our Service projects, contact us at [email protected].

