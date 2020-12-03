BRIDGTON — Rotarians Elizabeth Gemme and Erin Nelson of Norway Savings Bank-Naples and Bridgton, Aaron Hagan of Key Bank-Bridgton and George Klauber, Past President of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, delivered dictionaries to the Songo Locks Elementary School, the Stevens Brook Elementary School and the Dodge School on Tuesday, November 24. In the past 10 years over 2500 dictionaries have been distributed to third graders by the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club. Unlike previous years, Rotarians were unable to hand the dictionaries to the students directly, but the youngsters will have an opportunity to enjoy their very own dictionary, nonetheless. George Klauber remarked, “High school students have told us that their dictionary from the third grade remains in an honored place on their desks even today.” The Dictionary Project is one of the Club’s most important literacy efforts. Rotarians love this service project!

A big thank you to Erin Nelson for taking a lead on this project for the past 4 years. It is especially important that Corporate Member Norway Savings Bank is continuing that lead with new Rotarian Elizabeth Gemme participating this year.

Each year we have a few remaining dictionaries. We are pleased to share these with home school parents, libraries, food pantries or others which might like to have copies. For more information, contact Rotary at [email protected]

This is a great time to be a Rotarian. For more information about Rotary and our service projects, contact us at [email protected]

