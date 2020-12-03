REGION — As local snowmobile clubs gear up for the upcoming winter, the same needs start to surface — money and members.

Greenstock Snowsports, which maintains trails in from West Bethel to Bryant Pond, is in need of both.

Last year’s snowmobiling season was plagued by inconsistent weather and lack of snow, and then ultimately cut short when the outbreak of COVID-19 shut things down in early March. The premature end meant Greenstock did not qualify for fuel assistance through the state, a financial blow for the club.

Fuel will run anywhere between $3,000 to $4,000 a winter, according to member Diane Merrill.

On top of fuel, two of the clubs three groomers are in constant need of repairs. The club got a new 2019 groomer last year, but its 1990 groomer just had four new sprockets added and still needs a transmission leak fixed. The 2003 groomer needed new tracks, a $14,000 expense, and had wiring replaced, which cost another $350.

“Maintenance is an ongoing expense. People just don’t realize how much money it takes to keep everything operating,” Merrill said.

The club has a GoFundMe page to help with repairs, maintenance, insurances, fuel and monthly payments for the new groomer. Its GoFundMe account can be found on the Greenstock Snowsports Facebook page. The club is also currently doing its annual Christmas tree sale, which is the only fundraiser its puts on each year.

Another way the club gets money is through memberships. Last year Greenstock had close to 50 members, but only a fifth of them were physically active with the club. Active or not, Merrill said all memberships “are important to the club.” Memberships for families are $35 and for businesses are $50. Some of the funds stay with the club and some are given to the Maine State Snowmobile Association.

Members who are active with the club wear many different hats. Some drive the groomers, which can only happen after earning a groomer operator certificate through the state. Other members are hard at work on the trails. Greenstock members replaced several bridges this fall and are still in the process of cutting back brush on trails.

“Every year we have to reassess trails due to logging or development. Trail maintenance is an ongoing process that takes a lot of manpower,” Merrill said. “We have approximately 50 to 70 miles of trail on any given year to maintain with grooming, bridge replacement, brushing, and signage.”

“If everyone that rides took even a short section and did some brushing it would make a difference,” Merrill added.