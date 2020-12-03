SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) invite the public to attend a meeting of the Oxford County USDA Local Working Group on Thursday, December 3, 10 a.m. – Noon through the Zoom Video Teleconferencing program.

Meeting Information:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88982009943?pwd=MGZhR2lmaFRQNkM0blJXdHJJYTlidz09

Meeting ID: 889 8200 9943

Passcode: 046796

Dial in 646 876 9923

The Local Working Group will provide recommendations for the 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to their local USDA –NRCS for: local natural resource priorities, and criteria for conservation activities and programs. Topics of discussion in Oxford County will include: Ag Waste, Forestry, Pastureland, Cropland, High Tunnels and Wildlife. Other issues and areas of concern can be discussed as well, and a list will be compiled of priorities recognized by this group.

“It is important for us to receive feedback on local priorities regarding natural resource issues in Oxford County. By working together, we can ensure conservation programs are delivered to Oxford County farmers and landowners with local considerations and input”, reports Luis Aponte, your local District Conservationist.

If you require special accommodations to attend this meeting, please contact Jean E. Federico by November 27.

Please contact any of the following with questions: Jean E. Federico, OCSWCD Education and Outreach Coordinator, 744-3119, Luis Aponte, NRCS District Conservationist, 744-3112, or NRCS Soil Conservationist Jade Gianforte, 744-3115.

Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service and USDA are equal opportunity providers and employers.

