AUGUSTA — The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) 2021 Maine Agricultural Trades Show (ATS) is scheduled for Tuesday to Saturday, Jan. 19 to 23. The five-day all-online show will feature a mixture of live and pre-recorded presentations and forums on agricultural and forestry issues, sessions for ag producer groups, exhibitor showcases and networking opportunities.

The schedule will be a mix of day, evening and weekend offerings. A digital library of content and information will remain fully accessible during and following the show for those who cannot join live sessions. UMaine Cooperative Extension, industry groups and nonprofits are also planning winter training opportunities, some of which will dovetail with the show.

DACF will coordinate conference themes and presentations, directly responding to continuing feedback from the agricultural and forestry sectors. Staff are coordinating with interested producer groups to organize sessions. Also, pesticide credits and other annual credentials are included in this year’s online show. Vendors and sponsors can also showcase their businesses online.

The schedule and attendee tips and exhibitor information will post on maine.gov/dacf/agtradesshow. Interested attendees and participants are invited to subscribe to BAFRR’s digital newsletters and receive show details and updates. For questions, email [email protected].