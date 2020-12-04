CANTON – Rene J. LeBlanc, 86, of Canton, Maine, and Dade City, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home in Maine in the early hours on Dec. 1, 2020.

Rene was born in Mexico, Maine, on July 21, 1934, the son of Alyre J. LeBlanc and Anna Q. St. Onge. He attended grade school at St. Theresa’s in Mexico, and graduated from Canton High School in 1952.

In 1953, he married the love of his life, Geraldine (Gerry) M. Webster of Mexico, with whom he enjoyed 62 years of marriage until her passing in 2015. They lived most of their lives in Canton where they raised their three children. Upon retirement, they spent the winter months at their home in Dade City, Florida.

Rene was a skilled electrician and spent the majority of his career working as an electrician for International Paper and Boise Cascade/Mead Paper Companies. He also was well known as proprietor of Rene’s Cycle Sales in Canton, Maine, where he sold and serviced motorcycles for many years. Earlier, he operated LeBlanc’s Television Repair, and worked at Langervin’s TV and Appliance in Dixfield, among other jobs. He was always a very busy man, oftentimes working more than one job at a time. He was a continuous learner, receiving several certificates and licenses throughout his career mostly pertaining to electrical work.

Rene was an active member of the North American Family Campers Association (NAFCA), Pine Tree Campground Chapter 33 in Buckfield, and the Maine Rover’s Campground Chapter 126 in Jay (where he was one of the founding fathers). He was a communicant of the Holy Savior Catholic Church in Rumford and St. Rita in Dade City, Florida.

Rene enjoyed traveling with his family to various locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, camping and traveling in their motor home. He also enjoyed working on his many varied projects and helping other people with theirs, as he could build or repair just about anything.

He is survived by one brother, Raymond LeBlanc; daughters, Cathy Newman (Ralph) of Stratton, Patricia Richards (Peter) of Canton, and a son, Rene LeBlanc (Melinda) of Chesterville; granddaughters, Michelle Ouellette (Cory), Denise Kidder, Mallory LeBlanc, and Brooke LeBlanc; grandsons, Brandon LeBlanc (Melissa) and Alex LeBlanc (Diana); great-grandchildren, Caleb Turner, Cameron Kidder, Amelia LeBlanc, Oakley LeBlanc and Benjamin LeBlanc; great-stepgrandson, Dylan Kidder; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Kenney and Carol Webster; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Rene was predeceased by his wife, parents, brother, Alfred LeBlanc, mother-in-law, Leona Thomas, father-in-law, Everett Webster, brothers-in-law, Walter Webster and James Kenney, sisters-in-law, Rose LeBlanc and Louise LeBlanc.

A graveside ceremony and celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Many thanks for the love and compassion shown to Rene by Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice and caregivers Darlene, Lauren, Melissa and Libby.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, Maine, 04240.

If desired gifts in Rene’s memory may be made to the Canton Historical Society

c/o Phyllis Ouellette

PO Box 605

Canton, ME 04221,

or, the Canton Cemetery Restoration Project

(make checks payable to: Town of Canton with memo for the Cemetery Fund)

94 Turner St.

Canton, ME 04221