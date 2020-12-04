Oxford County was given a yellow designation by state officials Friday, as the county joins Androscoggin, Somerset, and York counties categorized as having an increased level of community risk.

The Mills administration updated its color-coded health advisory system for schools Friday, which is designed to classify the relative risk of COVID-19 transmission in each county.

Based on the newest numbers, Oxford County is now categorized as yellow due to the county’s positivity rate surpassing 6 percent. Franklin County is now designated as green, while Androscoggin County remains yellow.

Under the yellow designation, schools may consider additional precautions, such as limiting numbers of people in school buildings at the same time, suspending extracurricular or co-curricular activities including competitions between schools, limiting interaction through cohorts, or other measures.

Oxford County saw 51 additional cases on Thursday, the same day Maine experienced its highest single-day increase in new positive cases. The county added 18 cases on Friday.

Maine Center for Disease Control spokesman Robert Long said Thursday the increase in Oxford County’s case count reflects an increase in the number of cases at Pinnacle Health in Canton (53 as of Thursday) and the reopening of an outbreak investigation at Guy Rowe School in Norway (12 as of Thursday), but he said the “primary reason for the uptick in cases is ongoing community transmission.”

Friday’s announcement said Franklin County’s new case rate per 10,000 people has fallen below the state average of 41.1 cases per 10,000, allowing it to return to the green designation.

This story will be updated.

