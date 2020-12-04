OXFORD — Selectmen discussed the need for a contingency plan if multiple essential employees have to quarantine because of COVID-19.

With a nor’easter forecast this weekend, some wondered what would be done if the Highway Department was unable to work because of an outbreak or exposure to the virus.

While no town buildings have had to close, as has been the case in communities surrounding Oxford, selectmen asked Town Manager Butch Asselin what plan was in place if there were outbreaks.

They also asked for clarification on vacation policies for the Highway Department during winter, as travel out of the area could require quarantine before and after.

Asselin confirmed that workers do not take vacation during plow seasons.

“The virus is exploding,” Vice Chair Samantha Hewey. “Hospitals in some places are being overwhelmed. We need to have a plan.”

Fire Chief Paul Hewey said that for public safety departments’ mutual aid plans would extend to workers being out sick.

Selectman Dana Dillingham suggested Asselin pursue a similar understanding with neighboring towns for backup during storms and all agreed that was a logical first step.

Code Enforcement Officer Joelle Corey-Whitman reported on the ongoing issues with an unlicensed junkyard at 9 Whittemore Road.

“It looks like they have gotten rid of about a month’s worth of trash, but no junk,” Corey-Whitman said. “They may have shuffled some stuff to the backyard but unregistered vehicles and other junk is still there.”

Dillingham asked why the owners would not get rid of the cars, since they could make money from it.

“I can’t tell you,” Corey-Whitman said. “They are allowed two cars registered or not.” She said the owner has stopped communicating with the town and was calling the town manager when notices were received but has stopped.

Corey-Whitman added that having a third party come in to clean up the property would exceed $5,000 so she would have to put the work out for bid.

Selectmen authorized her to take that step.

Selectmen also authorized Transfer Station Manager Ed Knightly to send out requests for bids for a 50-yard dumpster for large household waste such as furniture and mattresses.

In other business, selectmen approved a 1% cost-of-living increase for nonunion personnel for fiscal year 2021-22. There will be no change to how merit increases are assessed during annual reviews, which will be due next June.

Selectmen approved donations to Keep Oxford Warm. One was for $125 from the Reiners and one was for $2,492 from Daddy O’s Acts Of Kindness Foundation.

They also voted to accept a criminal forfeiture from the Maine Attorney General’s Office for $3,688 and a .40-caliber Beretta handgun. Police Chief Michael Ward said the department could solicit bids from the public to sell the firearm.

