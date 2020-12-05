MONDAY, Dec. 7
LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
TUESDAY, Dec. 8
LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 9
LEWISTON — L-A Transit Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Dec. 10
LEWISTON — “Santa Live” broadcast with Santa Claus, 6:30 p.m. live on the city’s YouTube page, at www.lewistonmaine.gov/youtube
