MONDAY, Dec. 7

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

TUESDAY, Dec. 8

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. via Zoom.

AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 9

LEWISTON — L-A Transit Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Dec. 10

LEWISTON — “Santa Live” broadcast with Santa Claus, 6:30 p.m. live on the city’s YouTube page, at www.lewistonmaine.gov/youtube

