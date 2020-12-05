100 Years Ago: 1920

The Auburn Friday club met with Mrs. John Crawshaw of James Street yesterday afternoon. There was a good attendance. The roll call was answered by stories of Pilgrim ancestors. Mrs. Bradbury gave a fine book review on Jane Goodwin Austin’s story of “Standish of Standish.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

The so-called L-1 site in the downtown renewal area was picked last night by the Lewiston Board of Mayor and Aldermen as the location for a central fire station. The site was once designated as a location of a new library. It is located at the corner of Bates, Oak and College Streets. Most observers feel the building of a new public library here is still several years away. The project currently has a $1.6 million price tag and the city is pinching pennies these days.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is selling holiday cards bearing a cover designed by an 8 year-old Strong Elementary School student. The card designed by Nate Romanoski is on sale in the gift shop at the hospital. The holiday design contest was co-sponsored by Franklin Memorial Hospital and the FMH Auxiliary and was open to students from schools in the FMH service area. Entries were judged by local health care providers. Romanoski’s design won first prize and was used on the 1995 Holiday Card. Second place went to Annie Turcotte of New Vineyard.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: