LEWISTON – Leona Freda (Davis) Hendricks, 88, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, after a brief illness with ovarian cancer. Her wish to spend her last days surrounded by family, was fulfilled.

She was born May 23, 1932, in Lewiston, Maine, to Freda and Lester Davis. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1950 and Bates College in 1954.

She married William Hendricks Jr. on Sept. 29,1956, and they raised four daughters during their 61 years together.

Leona taught at Thomas J. McMahon Elementary School for 25 years, touching the lives of so many students. She was a current member of Unity Bible Church, formerly The United Baptist Church and a former member of the Y.W.C.A. where she loved water aerobics and socializing with other members.

She loved spending her summers camping and being out on the lake with her husband.

Leona was an avid reader, enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, watching the Celtics and Jeopardy, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and communicating through her iPad using her newly acquired “tech” skills!

She is survived by her four daughters, Debra Bellemare and husband Richard, Donna Alexander and husband Scott, Diana Tucker and husband Lance, Dayle Boucher and fiancé, Conrad Martel; grandchildren, Carrie LeClerc, Ryan Bellemare, Tracie MacLeod, Laurie Alexander, Lance Andrew Tucker, Kyle Bradbury, Emily McWhirt, Sara Bradbury, Sarah Tucker, Jayme Boucher; great-grandchildren, Kyrah, Veda, Cohwen, Broden, Ellie, Blake, Lucy, Oliver, Violet, Tinsley, Johnny, and Merrick, niece Kathy Love, and sister in law, Shirley Revello.

She was preceded in death, by her husband, William, her parents and brother, Everett.

We would like to give special thanks to the staff at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Dr. John Dickens at CMMC, and her many friends who provided love and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with interment next to her husband in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine, 04240. 207-784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Leona’s memory can be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice,15 Strawberry Ave, Lewiston, Maine, 04240 or the Y.W.C.A ,130 East Ave, Lewiston, Maine,04240