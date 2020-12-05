PORTLAND – Mrs. Margaret Marino, 98, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St Josephs Rehab in Portland.

Born in Old Town, Maine on Sept. 3, 1922, she was a daughter of Benjamin and Mary (Gagnon) Jalbert. Margaret attended schools in Rumford Mexico and Caribou. She worked as a salesclerk at JJ Newberry’s in Rumford, Diamond International in the Match Department as a nester and as a chamber maid at Lakewood Cabins at Middle Dam. Margaret was an avid fudge maker.

Margaret was a Communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior, member of the 55 Plus in Brunswick, and was a member of Gorizia Lodge #467, Sons of Italy.

She was married in Rumford, Maine, on Sept. 15, 1951, to Rocco Marino who died in Rumford, on Nov. 4, 1990. She is survived by a son, David and his wife Kathleen of Brunswick, a daughter, Susan Lecomte and husband Norman of Waterville, grandsons, Brian and Michael Lecomte. She was predeceased by sisters, Anita, Phoebe and Pauline Jalbert, and Lydia Desjardins; brothers, Lawrence, William, Benjamin, Jr and Robert Jalbert.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest boom and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Due to COVID-19 a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by invitation only. Interment will be in the spring at St John Cemetery in Rumford. Friends are invited to call at the Meader and Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St., Rumford, on Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.