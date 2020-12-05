LEWISTON – Richard Gerard Lepage died on November 27th, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.

He was born Nov. 23, 1949, to Theresa and Gerard Lepage. He will be joining his wife of over 30 years, Alicia Lepage who passed on Feb. 8, 2016.

He leaves behind three children, Normand Lepage, Cynthia Reed and Karen Lepage; nine grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; and many brothers, sisters and family.

